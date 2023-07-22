In the city of Angouleme, in western France, they want to turn the city center into a zone of perpetual mobilitya, for which they will penalize up to a fine of 35 euros to all people who are standing and immobile, sitting or lying down on the street.

This is because according to the local authorities, this decree considers them as actions of abusive occupation of public space.or, furthermore, one of the objectives is to try to put an end to the practice of almsgiving in the downtown area of ​​the city, according to ‘Le Parisiens’.

This is what the decree says: “any abusive and prolonged occupation in the streets and other public spaces by people alone or in groups that are standing still or in little movement, which disturbs the peace and quiet of passers-by, is prohibited.”

They also add, according to the French media, that “it will be illegal to sit or lie down when that position hinders pedestrians or access to buildings. In addition, passers-by will not be able to stand still on their feet if that makes it difficult for people to circulate in public spaces”.The deputy mayor, Jean-Philippe Pousset, assured local media that “it is not a decree against begging. That someone begs without disturbing the public space is not a problem, a person lying in the middle of a pedestrian street

And he added that the measure is aimed at those people who disturb the order and calm on the street, such as “young people who meet to drink alcohol on the street.”

The opposition denounced the decree and the leader Raphael Manzanas, pointed out that it “is an attack on freedom of movement. Fining people who ask for alms with 35 euros is a bad publicity stunt for Angoulême”.

Those most affected by this measure would be the marginalized, travelers and the elderlywho are the object of special attention.

Pousset promised to handle the situation with caution, in which new training measures will be given accompanied by practical cases from the city police.

This is not the first time that an attempt has been made to control public space, since in 2014 some fences were put up on public benches, generating a widespread national protest, for being considered inhumane, getting them eliminated.

Riots in France over the death of a young man by a police shot

