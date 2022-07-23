Firefighters have managed to control a massive forest fire that destroyed 7,000 hectares of forest in southwestern France near the Arcachon basin, after 11 days of attempts to put it out, local authorities announced Saturday.
As for the other big fire that broke out in the same area on July 12, the firefighters have not been able to control it yet, but it does not spread.
These two massive fires destroyed nearly 21,000 hectares of forest and forced more than 36,000 people to leave their homes, including 6,000 tourists who were evacuated from the Pella hill camps known as sand dunes, which were later destroyed by the fire.
The district administration said, in a statement, that “all residents who have been evacuated” precautionary from the town, where the contained fire broke out in “La Test de Bouches”, “are now able to return to their homes.”
The authorities said that the fires did not result in any deaths or injuries.
