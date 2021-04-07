This Tuesday, the French Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire, confirmed that the Government will deliver 4.7 billion dollars to Air France as part of the state aid for companies affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The move comes after the company received backing from the European Commission for a recapitalization plan.

Of the nearly 4.7 billion dollars approved by Brussels for the Air France company, 3,000 million correspond to loans granted last year by the French State, which will become a perpetual hybrid bond instrument. Another 1,000 million will come from a capital increase.

These loans are now transformed into an increase in the participation of the French State in the airline, as it will go from having 14.3% to 30%.

“This will make the state the largest shareholder in Air France,” said Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who described the move as a “sign of commitment” to the airline and its employees.

In exchange for the funds with which the company hopes to float in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and according to the terms approved by the European Union, the airline will give its competitors 18 take-off and landing positions at the airport of Orly, in Paris, which represents 4% of its current portfolio at this air terminal.

L’État français will be authorized to mount a “one month of 30%” of the French capital, against 14.9% aujourd’hui, suite to the validation of the plan d’aide by the European Commission, a annoncé sur France Inter to the Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire #AFP pic.twitter.com/cDWfDPZ9u0 – Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) April 6, 2021



However, according to the French Minister of Economy, these spaces will not be for airlines that do not have the same social and fiscal obligations as Air France, which excludes the low-cost airline Ryanair, one of the candidates to have them.

The restrictions will protect the company from unfair competition, Air France-KLM Chairman Ben Smith said Tuesday.

“We were heard by the Commission (regarding) dumping practiced by some low cost in the French market, which could have endangered Transavia, “he said in reference to the Dutch economy airline, which belongs to the Air France-KLM group.

In response, Ryanair condemned what it called “ineffective remedies” imposed by Brussels and said the aid would “damage competition in the air transport market for decades to come.”

With Reuters and EFE