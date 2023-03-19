Strikes and protests continued, and more protests took place today, Saturday, in France, against the government’s approval of amending the pension system without a parliamentary vote.
And increased disruptions to transportation and refineries, along with the accumulation of rubbish in the streets of the capital, Paris, and major cities, after cleaners joined the strikes.
A spokesman for Total Energies said that about 37 percent of operational staff at the company’s refineries and depots in France went on strike today, Saturday.
Meanwhile, strikes continued to rotate in the railway sector.
French riot police clashed with protesters, Friday evening, in Paris, where a demonstration took place in the “Concorde” square near the Parliament building, which led to the arrest of 61 people.
This led to the Paris region, today, Saturday, banning gatherings in the “Concorde” square and the nearby “Champs Elysees”.
Elsewhere in the French capital, a group of students and activists briefly stormed the Forum de l’ Mall while holding banners calling for a general strike, according to footage on social media.
The French government wants to raise the retirement age from two years to 64 years, and the government says that this measure is necessary to ensure that the retirement system does not go bankrupt.
