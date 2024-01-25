This Thursday, January 25, the Constitutional Council of France announced its determinations on the immigration law that had been adopted under pressure from the right. The text had generated division in the French country with massive protests criticizing the legislation. The 'Wise Men', as the members of said court are known, censored a large part of the project as they considered it unconstitutional.

A long-awaited decision took place this Thursday, January 25 in France. The Constitutional Council largely annulled the Government's immigration bill, eliminating numerous measures that the right had advocated.

The 'Wise Men' censored more than a third of the articles: 32 were considered not to have sufficient links to the text, including the tightening of access to social benefits, family reunification or the establishment of a “refund deposit” for foreign students.

Three other articles are totally or partially censored in substance, including the establishment of immigration quotas set by Parliament.

The main censored measures were:

The crime of “irregular stay” for foreigners.

The establishment of immigration quotas established by Parliament

The “return deposit” for foreign students

Measures to restrict family reunification

Various measures that restrict land rights

The law had been criticized by sectors of the country's left, who had taken to the streets over the weekend showing their discontent with the law that they classified as “extreme right.”

The Government's immigration bill was approved on December 19, 2023 in the National Assembly thanks to the votes of the National Group, which were added to those of the deputies of Los Republicanos and the deputies of the presidential majority.

