French Health Minister Frédéric Valletoux believes it is “very likely” that “sporadic cases” of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) will soon appear in the country, given the extent of the epidemic in Africa and the detection of an infected person in Sweden.

In an interview published this Sunday (18) by the Sunday newspaper The TribuneValletoux specified that so far nothing has been discovered on French territory and that when there is any suspicion, an analysis of the genetic sequences is carried out.

But he admitted that “there is a high possibility that sporadic cases” of the new variant “will appear, and without a doubt soon”.

His forecast is in line with that of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), which in a risk assessment updated on Friday (16) already warned that it is “very likely” that there will be more imported cases of mpox, although it ruled out that contagion could continue if measures are taken quickly.

That same day, acting French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced that the health system was entering a state of “maximum vigilance” due to the risk of potential cases of the new variant of mpox.

This translates into “new information measures and recommendations” for travelers coming from risk areas, but also into instructions to regional health agencies so that health personnel and different organizations caring for people at risk are informed about this new variant of mpox.

Regarding vaccination, the minister explained that in the last three years “around 150,000 people” have been immunized in France following the 2022 epidemic wave, and admits that “it is too early” to know for sure the level of effectiveness of the new variant.

He assured that vaccine reserves are “robust” and “allow an adapted response. We have more than in 2022 and we can order quickly if necessary”.

Velletoux stated that vaccination will continue, but aimed at “the most exposed public”.

It is planned to warn all people travelling to or entering France from regions in Africa where the epidemic is circulating on departing and arriving flights.

The Health Minister wanted to make it clear that this is an epidemic in which the type of spread “has nothing to do with that of Covid”, so “the population must be reassured from this point of view”.