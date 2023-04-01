China is currently the country that can really have a strong influence on the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, given its close ties to Moscow. This was announced on Saturday, April 1, by a representative of the administration of French President Emmanuel Macron on the eve of his visit to China.

“Clearly, China is one of the few countries on Earth – perhaps the only country in the world – that can change the rules of the game, have an impact on the conflict for both sides,” said the representative of the Elysee Palace, whose words are transmitted by the agency Agence France-Presse (AFP)

He added that Macron during his visit to China intends to try to dissuade the Chinese leadership from the possible provision of military assistance to Russia.

The French presidential administration noted that if Beijing makes such a decision, “it will have a serious strategic impact on the conflict.”

It is also noted that the French leader during the visit wants to “find a compromise with the PRC authorities on issues of supporting the Ukrainian population and formulate a way to resolve the current situation.”

The visit of the French leader to China will take place from 5 to 7 April.

On March 24, Macron said that France and Germany would try to strengthen cooperation with China in order to influence Russia on the situation around Ukraine. This is how Macron explained the goals of his upcoming April trip to China. According to him, the topics of the visit have already been discussed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Another goal of strengthening contacts with China, Macron added, is to do everything to end the conflict and return the parties to the negotiating table.

Earlier, on March 20, Xi Jinping arrived on a state visit to Moscow. At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he expressed hope for close relations between Russia and China. The President of China noted that manifestations of hegemony, despotism and persecution cause serious damage to the whole world. The politician stressed that today multipolarity, mutual cooperation, economic globalization and democratization of external relations have become a priority.

Before that, at the end of February, China presented its plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Beijing urged all parties to stop fighting, “relinquish the Cold War mentality” and start peace talks. In addition, the PRC repeated the thesis that nuclear wars should not be waged, and also opposed attacks on nuclear power plants and nuclear facilities.

After that, the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed to the high assessment on the part of the Russian side of the desire of the PRC to contribute to the settlement of the conflict.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the President of Russia on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the LPR and DPR due to shelling by Ukrainian military personnel.