French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu reiterated that France will keep its troops in Niger as long as the “legitimate authorities of the country” request its presence and will be ready to support the “efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in restoring of the African country’s constitutional order.

In an interview given to the French newspaper Le Figaro this Friday (1st), Lecornu highlighted that the situation in Niger differs from that of other African countries that have faced coups d’état, since France only recognizes President Mohamed Bazoum as the authority legitimate and it was he who requested support in the fight against jihadist terrorism that plagues the country.

“From the moment that this struggle ceases to be the priority of the powers that be, as is the case in Mali, we have no reason to stay. In Niger, the question does not arise exactly in these terms because we only recognize the authority of the president Bazoum”, emphasized the minister.

Lecornu also highlighted the difference between the situation in Niger and Gabon, where there was a recent coup d’état. He noted that in the case of Gabon, the military alleged disrespect for electoral law and the Constitution, while in Niger, illegitimate military overthrew a legitimately elected president.

As for the expulsion of the French ambassador to Niger, Lecornu stressed that it is the country’s responsibility to guarantee the security of the embassy in accordance with international law.

The defense minister denied that the French military presence in the region, especially in the Barkhane operation against jihadist terrorism in the Sahel, was a failure or a source of instability. He highlighted that “thousands of lives have been saved” and “terrorist leaders have been neutralized” thanks to France’s efforts.

Lecornu also pointed out that the instability in some countries cannot be attributed only to the French military presence, but other factors must be considered, such as the economic interests of actors, such as China, that compete for influence in the region. He pointed out that anti-French sentiment is largely generated and exploited by Russia.

The minister also mentioned that the form of French support for an eventual military intervention by ECOWAS is still “being discussed” and will be decided by President Emmanuel Macron. He emphasized the importance of “respecting existing sovereignties and defense agreements with countries in the region”. (With EFE Agency)