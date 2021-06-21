There France is ready to reopen the discos after 15 months of total closure due to the coronavirus: green light from 9 July, while i standing concerts will be authorized as early as 30 June. The announcement was made by the Deputy Minister responsible for Small and Medium Enterprises, Alain Griset, who received the sector employees at the Elysée with President Emmanuel Macron.

The entrance to the disco, however, will only be possible by presenting a health pass, while the reception capacity will be “reduced by 75% compared to the usual norms”, specified Griset. The use of the mask will not be mandatory but strongly recommended.