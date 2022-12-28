French MP Jean-Philippe Tanguy complained about the dishonest gas contract with Germany

The new agreement between Germany and France on the mutual supply of energy carriers is unfair and disadvantageous to the latter, French National Assembly member Jean-Philippe Tanguy said in his address to the Minister of Energy Transition of the Republic, Agnès Pannier-Runachet. In the text of the letter, which was at the disposal of Lenta.ru, Tanguy demanded that this “unprecedented energy agreement” be made as transparent as possible.

“Mr. Jean-Philippe Tanguy draws the attention of the Minister of Energy Transition [Аньес Панье-Рюнаше] on the contractual and price terms of the gas purchase and sale contract between France and Germany. The fact is that in order to compensate for the decline in Russian gas supplies to Europe, and especially to Germany, a solidarity agreement was announced between France and Germany. As a result of the implementation of these solidarity measures, France was forced to strengthen the gas interconnection with its neighbor on the Rhine (meaning Germany – approx. “Tapes.ru”) in order to supply gas to the latter on the eve of the winter of 2022-2023,” the parliamentarian explained.

The MP explained that starting from October 10, 2020, France supplies gas to Germany every day in volumes from 31 to 100 GWh per day. Citing data from the French gas transmission network, Tanguy points out that this capacity is equivalent to 10 percent of what France receives daily at its four liquefied natural gas terminals.

The French gas system faces a harsh winter that is getting harsher in light of the many strikes in recent weeks. To meet the intense demand for gas, France must rely on prudent management of the gas reserves at its disposal. Jean Philippe TanguyMember of the French National Assembly

Loss of energy sovereignty

Tanguy expressed concern that, as part of the new deal, France is forced to sell gas to Germany that it previously bought at a “very high” price from the United States. Referring to Thierry Bro, an energy expert at the Institute for Political Studies Sciences Po, the deputy said that at a US gas cost of $6 per million British thermal units (Btu), it is sold to Europe at $37 per million Btu.

“On the other hand, no details were given regarding the economic and financial terms of this agreement, in particular regarding the price of selling gas to Germany. And in return, France will buy electricity from its neighbor across the Rhine [у Германии]electricity from fossil fuels, especially coal,” the parliamentarian said.

The author of the appeal is particularly concerned about the import of electricity from fossil fuels: in his opinion, from an environmental point of view, this agreement runs counter to the obligations assumed by the government.

This agreement marks the loss of France’s energy sovereignty, thus becoming a net importer of electricity for the first time in 40 years. Jean Philippe TanguyMember of the French National Assembly

“Unprecedented Contract”

“France supplies gas to Germany and hopes that the latter will provide her with electricity in return, but Berlin has not officially assumed any obligations in case of absence [поставок] electricity in France.

If this expected obligation is not fulfilled (…) France, which has already supplied gas to Germany, will be left without electricity,” the MP explained.

Thus, Tanguy said that the French population is increasingly concerned about the increase in electricity costs and a possible power outage.

“Because the terms of the contract for the sale of gas between Germany and France seem to him [Жану-Филиппу Танги] inaccurate, he therefore asks the government to make the provisions of the said agreement fully public, in particular with regard to the tariff and the terms of the agreement, in order to make visible and transparent this unprecedented energy contract,” the parliamentarian concluded.

Earlier, Lenta.ru wrote about the statement of the deputy of the National Assembly, Jean-Pierre Cubertafon, who complained about the depletion of the French national stocks of weapons due to the provision of support to Ukraine. In the text of the letter, the parliamentarian demanded the restoration of military reserves in the face of “the revival of high-intensity conflicts.”