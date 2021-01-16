France commented on Russia’s decision to begin the process of withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty (OON), which allows reconnaissance flights of the participating countries over each other’s territory. Reported by TASS citing a source in the press service of the French Foreign Ministry.

“France expresses regret in connection with Russia’s announcement of its intention to initiate in the near future the procedure for withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty, which is a pillar of the conventional arms control architecture and contributes to peace and security on our continent,” the official said.

The interlocutor noted that the decision was made only a few months after the fourth conference of the participating countries, at which Russia, together with the rest of the countries, “reaffirmed its commitment to the treaty and full compliance with its provisions.” The department expressed the hope that Russia “will reconsider its decision.”

NATO believes that Russia did not comply with the Open Skies Treaty (OST), from which it announced its withdrawal. The diplomatic departments of Germany and Britain regret Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement.

On January 15, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Russia is starting procedures for withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty, which allows reconnaissance flights of the participating countries over each other’s territory.

The US withdrew from the agreement on November 22 last year. The American side explained its position by the fact that Moscow allegedly does not comply with the clauses of the treaty. The White House also said that Russia monitored the whereabouts of US President Donald Trump during flights over the United States. Moscow denies Washington’s accusations.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992. According to the document, the participating countries can make reconnaissance flights over each other’s territory in order to monitor military activities and compliance with existing arms control treaties.