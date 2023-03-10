According to the operator of the tower, the 100th anniversary of the death of Gustave Eiffel, who was born in 1832 and died in 1923, will be celebrated over several months until late 2023, as reported by AFP.

And the French agency quoted Jean-Francois Martins, head of the Eiffel Tower operating company, of which the Paris municipality owns 99% of its capital, as saying, “At the end of the nineteenth century, building a 300-meter-high tower in the heart of Paris, which was the tallest in the world at that time, represented A huge science fiction challenge.”

“Commemorating the centenary of his death is a celebration of the spirit of scientific conquest and human genius, even when we are faced with equations we think are impossible,” he added.

The anniversary events will run from May to November.

Visitors to the tower in Paris will be able to immerse themselves in the world of Gustave Eiffel thanks to an immersive experience in which the engineer will appear virtually to tell the story of its construction.

During the summer, an exhibition will be held in the courtyard of the Parisian landmark, while in the fall the Eiffel Tower will be the stage for a show that combines electronic music and digital art. A stamp with the image of the Eiffel Tower will also be available from March 27.

In addition to several landmarks attributed to Gustave Eiffel in France, hundreds of structures designed by the famous French engineer and his teams around the world were spotted, including the structural element of the famous Statue of Liberty in New York, the Porto Bridge over the Duero River, and the Budapest train station, in addition to bridges in China, Vietnam and Egypt. Bolivia, and churches in Peru and Chile.