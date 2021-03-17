One hundred and fifty years after the Paris Commune, the commemoration of this historical episode divided the left and the right in the French capital. This insurrectional movement that ruled the city for 72 days, from March 18 to May 28, 1871, is as mythical as it is controversial.

‘Long live the Commune’, reads the graffiti that someone has painted on the facade of a building near the Père-Lachaise cemetery in Paris, where the so-called ‘Wall of the federated’ is located, a symbol of the struggle and sacrifice of the commoners. In this cemetery, on May 28, 1871, 147 combatants from the Paris Commune were shot by the government troops of President Adolphe Thiers in retaliation for this popular revolt against the current conservative power. Their bodies were thrown into a mass grave opened next to that wall at the end of Bloody Week.

The birth of the Paris Commune is explained by the discontent in the Gallic capital over the capitulation of France to Prussia in the Franco-Prussian War (1870-1871), the siege of the city for four months by the Prussian troops, the measures unpopular of the Thiers government, the effervescence of liberal and socialist ideas and the fear that there would be a monarchical restoration.

On March 18, 1871, Paris took up arms after Thiers’s soldiers tried to take the guns from the National Guard, which had been bought by the Parisians by popular subscription to defend the city from the Prussians. The Government of Thiers fled to Versailles and the Central Committee of the National Guard settled in the City Hall building. On March 26 there were elections to the Paris Commune, which was officially proclaimed two days later.

With the red flag as a symbol instead of the tricolor, the Executive was made up of Jacobins, Blanquists and internationalist socialists. They approved a moratorium on rents, the suspension of the sale of objects deposited in Monte de Piedad, the compulsory free school for boys and girls, the suspension of night work in bakeries and the separation of Church and State.

Deported and shot



The regular troops of the Thiers government carried out a brutal repression, from May 21 to 28, and regained control of the capital. The exact number of deaths during Bloody Week is unknown, between 5,000 and 17,000 shot, according to some estimates. Thousands of community members were imprisoned or deported to New Caledonia.

After this “assault on the heavens,” as Karl Marx described the aspirations of the commoners, the Paris Commune was a landmark for many revolutionary movements of the twentieth century. And it still is. Some ‘yellow vests’, the movement that put the Government of Emmanuel Macron in check with its protests in the streets, had the date 1871 written on it. Others remember the insurrection against the established power, the execution of hostages and acts of vandalism. .

The Paris City Council – governed by an alliance of Socialists, Communists and Greens – wanted to commemorate “the militant communards and the anonymous Parisians who mobilized to create the Paris Commune.” There will be conferences, exhibitions, debates, readings, public tributes, concerts and theatrical performances. This has not pleased conservative politicians. “We do not dance to the sound of the dead and the fires,” said Rudolph Garnier, Paris councilor for the Republican party, who accused the mayor, the socialist Anne Hidalgo, of “singing a series of historical counter-truths” with the objective of uniting socialists, communists and environmentalists with a view to their eventual candidacy for the presidential elections of 2022.