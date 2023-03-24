What is happening in France for the pension reform is a “side effect” of a policy that “seems not to listen to some areas of the country”, to their social needs. The result is a country in chaos, where there is a “disconnect between institutions and society”. This was stated in an interview with Adnkronos by the president of the Paris Comites, Oleg Sisi, on the day when, due to the announced large-scale strikes, King Charles’s visit to France was canceled and the day after protests in incidents that resulted in hundreds of arrests and bruised police across the country.

Protests, explains Sisi referring to the 2019 ‘yellow vest’ revolt, to which the Italian community residing in France is already “trained” and to which a more politically engaged part is not indifferent. “There are political circles in Italy and linked to the world of trade unions who share, if not in all, in part the reasons for the protest. Some have participated and contributed to the movement with their presence”.

“For the Italians who live in the district of Paris there are no direct repercussions (from the accidents, ed.) with the exception of the prospects of the pension reform – he continues – In our country people retire at 67, the newly immigration in France are unfortunately used to this kind of dynamic”.

According to Sisi, the anger seen in the streets of the main French cities stems from a widespread “discontent”, particularly outside the big cities, but also from the “disillusionment” of a part of the voters who voted for those “movements that should have created a new political season of relaunch and well-being”.

On the contrary, “it almost seems that the pension reform wants to force the people’s capacity for resignation”. Sisi then defines the use of article 49.3 of the Constitution, which cancels the parliamentary debate, “a form of gagging”, while a pension reform “cannot do without listening to all the parties involved. Not having met the trade unions, I believe that is a political gesture that denotes a clear institutional posture”.

The president of Comites reiterates how the government and the figure of Macron are experiencing a period of “deep crisis”. But it’s all politics in general that pays off at this stage. “A recent survey by the Science Po research center confirmed a 30% increase in popular distrust of politics – he concludes – It is not only the government that is bruised, but the entire system of institutions that does not seem to take into account of the revolt”.