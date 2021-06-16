According to the transalpine media there were spills of phosphoric acid from three tanks of the train

A freight train carrying chemicals derailed in France, in the Ardennes area, in the north-east of the country, not far from Belgium, after colliding with a heavy vehicle. The conductor of the train was slightly injured and an investigation was opened to determine the cause of the accident.

According to the French press, seven wagons derailed and there were spills of phosphoric acid from three train tanks. The accident occurred around 3 am, at a level crossing, on a provincial road between the municipalities of Rumigny and Liart, the prefecture of the area specified in a note.

The collision caused a fire quickly extinguished by the firefighters on the heavy vehicle carrying a boat. 44 firefighters arrived on the scene to stop the phosphoric acid leaks. The investigation was entrusted to the Revin gendarmerie. Traffic was stopped until further notice.