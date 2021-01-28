A French official announced on Wednesday evening that the government is postponing a decision to close the country again amid the outbreak of the Coronavirus, and that it is studying other options to slow the spread of new strains of the virus, considering that the current curfew measures are insufficient.

And Bloomberg News quoted Gabriel Atal, a spokesman for French President Emmanuel Macron, as saying that the president had “requested further analysis” on the virus outbreak before deciding to impose any new restrictions.

He stressed that the current curfew between six in the evening until six in the morning local time is not sufficient.

He said a strict lockdown is one of the options being considered.

According to Bloomberg, Macron may make a final decision on this matter in the coming days.