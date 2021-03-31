There will be no severe confinement in the face of the advance of the coronavirus in France but there will be no schools in the face of the increase in infections. President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Wednesday night and decided to extend to the entire country the restrictions that today affect 19 departments of its territory in the face of the advance of the third wave.

Teleworking will be mandatory. Shops will remain closed, such as restaurants, bars, museums and cultural centers. They were joined by the French sacred cow: the schools.

They will be closed for three weeks, after 42 weeks of opening. They tried to turn them into a sanctuary. They seek to avoid hospital saturation.

The vaccination campaign will be accentuated, which is extended to general practitioners, pharmacists, firefighters and nurses to combat the pandemic.

From April 16, those over 60 will be able to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. A hope: in May, the country will begin to return, under strict protocols, to its normality, with terraces, cultural centers, open restaurants.

A hint of the old life to believe that the old world returns, with strong regulations. The French will be able to continue entering and leaving France, under conditions. They will also be able to choose to move inside until Saturday in the face of the new restrictions.

Bars and restaurants will remain closed in Paris and other cities in France, given the advance of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

Mea culpa

“We have learned and improved every time,” Emmanuel Macron diagnosed. “But until then, I know I can count on my dear compatriots. I know there is a lot of tiredness, fatigue. We can tell ourselves that we could have done better, that we made mistakes. This is all true. But we have learned and improved every time, “he said in his” mea culpa “to the country.

“So yes, today, for next month, we must mobilize. Mobilize for our elders and the most vulnerable and mobilize for our children, to protect them and allow them to continue learning and preparing the country for them, the continent, the world to which they are entitled ”, continued the President of the Republic. “We will be united and determined,” he concluded.

The dream of the holidays

Macron announced a reopening from mid-May of certain places of culture and terraces “under conditions”.

The illusion of vacations began to appear. “I will contact you soon to specify a reopening schedule. and so that everyone can plan. Starting in mid-May, we will begin to reopen certain places of culture. We will authorize -under certain conditions- the opening of terraces. We will build between mid-May and early summer a calendar of gradual reopening for culture, sports, leisure, events, our cafes and restaurants ”, announced the president.

For Macron, the way out of the pandemic is vaccination, even in the midst of the AstraZeneca scandal.

“At the end of the summer, all French people over 18 who wish to do so can get vaccinated. Because it is the key to reconnect with life, the key to reopen our country ”, promised Macron.

“The April efforts, on the one hand, and the deployment of vaccination, on the other. It is this clamp that will allow us to gradually contain this new virus. This clamp will allow us, as of mid-May, to gradually reopen the country. Finding this culture that we have missed and rediscovering meeting places, shops, to rediscover this French art of living, which are the restaurants and cafes that we love so much ”, the president continued in his speech to the country.

The government plan provides for open vaccination to people aged 60 to 70 as of April 16, to persons aged 50 to 60 as of May 15, and to those under 50 in mid-June.

Parisians have lunch outdoors but without distance in Paris. Photo: AFP

“More than 8.5 million (people) have received an injection of the vaccine. Three million have received two ”, described Macron.

“The vaccine is effective. The best proof of this efficacy can be seen in the number and mortality of our fellow citizens over 80 years of age. Mortality has been drastically reduced. It is the situation of nursing home residents who have been able to gradually resume a normal life, “he explained.

“We must vaccinate as quickly as possible, and the most fragile. We must vaccinate without truce, without holidays, Saturday, Sunday like the week. Many centers have been opened for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines thanks to the commitment of the mayors. For the AstraZeneca and tomorrow Pfizer vaccines, 250,000 professionals are mobilized to vaccinate, “he said.

“If you are over 55 years old and have diabetes, overweight or high blood pressure, you can make an appointment with your doctor to get vaccinated with AstraZeneca. If you are over 75, you may have already received calls, as we will call all 75-year-olds who did not get an appointment, “said the president.

“As of April 16, those over 60 years old. As of May 15, the first meetings will be open for people over 50 years old. And from mid-June, for all French people under 50 years old,” he explained.

Closed schools

France kept its schools and lyceums open for 42 weeks. Now he ordered its closure and three weeks of vacation. A nightmare for working parents and a relief because schools were spreading the virus and families calling for their closure. But the government’s fear is that the most vulnerable families could be cut off from classes if they are not digitized, as in the first wave.

A serious covid patient is transferred from Lille to Vannes. Photo: Reuters

“Parents who will have to take care of their children and cannot work remotely will have the right to partial unemployment. For traders, the self-employed, all the measures currently in force will be expanded, “Macron also announced.

The resumption of face-to-face classes will take place on April 26 for kindergarten and primary school. Starting April 5, students will have a week of lessons at home.

“The next two weeks, starting on April 12, all of France will be on spring break. The start of the school year will be for everyone on April 26th. Physically, for daycare and elementary, remote for middle and high schools. On May 3, middle and high school students will be able to return to physics classes with adapted meters, “explained the head of state.

Students, for their part, will be able to continue attending the university one day of classes a week.

Paris, correspondent

