Paris (Reuters)

The French authorities decided to prevent Lance fans from traveling to the capital to attend the first-class football match against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, due to fears of public riots.

“It is prohibited to travel individually or collectively by any means for any person claiming to be a fan of Lens or otherwise acting between the regions of Padou-Calais and Ile-de-France,” the French Interior Ministry said in a statement.

“The relationship between Lance fans and Paris Saint-Germain has become hostile since a banner was displayed at the Stade de France on March 29, 2008, which offends the residents of northern France,” the ministry said.

Paris Saint-Germain will win its tenth French league title, four rounds before the end, if it avoids defeat, while Lance will enhance his hopes of qualifying for the European Champions League if he wins.