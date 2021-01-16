The French authorities have closed nine mosques or prayer rooms in recent weeks as part of their fight against radical Islamism in France, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced. The French government in December launched “a massive and unprecedented action against Islamist separatism” in France and announced controls on 76 mosques. Paris had “particularly guarded” 18 places of worship suspected of being radicalized. Of which “nine have been closed,” said the minister on Twitter.

Most of the closed centers were located in the Paris region and were closed for administrative reasons or for not complying with safety regulations. In France, there are about 2,600 Muslim places of worship.

Among the nine closed places of worship, is the Pantin Mosque (north of Paris). This mosque was forced to close in October for six months after its officials posted on Facebook the video of the father of a student attacking Professor Samuel Paty. This teacher was beheaded by a Chechen Islamist terrorist for teaching his students the controversial cartoons of Muhammad in a class on freedom of expression. His murder caused a great commotion in France. On the other hand, the leaders of the French Committee of Muslim Worship (CFCM) announced yesterday that they have reached an agreement on the so-called charter of principles of Islam in France.

After weeks of internal fights, the Muslim leaders of France recognize “the compatibility of the Muslim faith with the principles of the (French) Republic, the rejection of the instrumentalization of Islam for political purposes, the non-interference of the (foreign) states in the exercise of Muslim worship in France, the principle of equality between men and women and the rejection of certain supposedly Muslim practices.

The text will be submitted to the vote among the different federations that make up the CFCM. Once approved, its leaders want to meet with Macron for the official creation of the National Council of Imams, in charge of giving the go-ahead to the religious who officiate in France in order to avoid interference by foreign powers and radical imams.

“I salute the work started by the French Muslim cult that clearly condemns political Islam,” Darmanin said after the announcement of the agreement on the Charter. The minister considered that this is “a very significant advance, desired by Emmanuel Macron, by all French Muslims and, therefore, by France.” At the same time, the French government presented a bill in December to “consolidate republican principles” and fight against “separatism” and radical Islamism. The National Assembly will examine this bill in February.