It was enough for the French team to draw at two with Portugal to pass as group winners in an exciting final day in group F, where Germany was on the verge of being eliminated from the Eurocup. In group E, Spain closed their pass as second after a win over Slovakia.

The last day of the group stage of Euro 2020 was one of the most exciting of the championship, especially due to the emotion experienced in group F, in which France managed to prevail as the first group after a draw against Portugal. This team also qualified as third.

The day had no big surprises, as none of the favorite teams fell by the wayside, but for several minutes Portugal and then Germany were out of the tournament due to momentary results. For group E, Spain sealed their pass as second in the group with a 5-0 win against Slovakia and Sweden passed as first in group with a goal in discount.

France draws with Portugal and closes its pass as first

France reaped a new tie that was enough to pass as first in the group. In a vibrant match against Portugal, the French team managed to tie at two. In the 30th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo managed to overtake his team with a penalty goal that made Portugal see – momentarily – as the leader of the group. The result did not eliminate France, but it did move Didier Deschamps’ team away from the coveted first place.

The situation changed at the edge of the break, when the Spanish referee Mateu Lahoz whistled a controversial penalty on Kylian Mbappé that was transformed by Karim Benzema. Half-time sat well for France, who went ahead with another goal from Benzema in the 47th minute, two minutes after the restart.

This result, especially with Hungary’s momentary victory over Germany, left Portugal out of the Eurocup. The reigning European champion was on the ropes and had gone in a few minutes from leading the group to being out of the competition. But this changed thanks to another penalty that Cristiano Ronaldo infallibly converted in the 60th minute. The draw served Portugal as third in the group.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates one of his two goals against France. In Budapest, Hungary on June 23, 2021. © Bernadett Szabo / Reuters

Given the result of Hungary-Germany, the two teams were satisfied with their move to the second round and closed an important draw. Given the results, Portugal will face Belgium and France will go against Switzerland in the second round.

Germany brushes elimination with a bad game against Hungary

Group F was named from the draw as the group “of death” due to the quality of three of their teams. Among the three greats there was one to which nobody gave almost any options: Hungary. However, the Central European team has shown itself in these three games as one of the toughest and most difficult of the championship and has been a few minutes away from surprising and going to the second round at the expense of Germany.

The Teutonic team had a bad game in which they were behind on the scoreboard for most of the match and almost paid for it with the elimination. The German championship to date has been very irregular, something that spectators are not used to.



The German side Joshua Kimmich celebrates the draw against Hungary that serves Germany to pass as second in the group. In Munich, Germany, on June 23, 2021. © Alexander Hassenstein / Reuters

Adam Szalai put the Hungarians ahead in the 11th minute and hit the table first. A goal that made Joachim Low’s men very nervous, who could not tie the game at one until the 66th minute, when Havertz seemed to give his team a ball of oxygen. Although it did not last long, because the next play Hungary returned to score the 2 to 1.

The four-time world champion and three-time European champion was on the verge of elimination against a theoretically inferior team, something that would have been the surprise of the European Championship. Only Leon Goretzka was able to salvage a draw in the 84th minute that allowed Germany to pass as second in the group thanks to the result of Portugal and France.

‘Bath’ of goals for Spain; Sweden passes as the first of the group

Spain came to this last day of the group stage with many doubts. Luis Enrique’s team had suffered from the lack of a goal against Sweden and Poland in the previous days, where they could only achieve two Pyrrhic draws that had the ‘Roja’ on the ropes. To pass without trouble, they could only beat Slovakia, which was also at stake in qualifying.

The match began with the Spanish dominance on the pitch at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, which materialized on numerous occasions and a penalty in favor of Spain in the first minutes of play. The good news turned into bad news when Álvaro Morata missed the penalty and raised the ghosts of a lack of goal among Spanish fans. Spain has missed the two penalties launched so far in the European Championship.

But that team continued to dominate despite the doubts and fortune smiled at him in the 30th minute of the first half. A lone and powerful shot from player Pablo Sarabia hit the crossbar and plummeted towards the goal, causing goalkeeper Martin Duvrabka to get into his own goal on a poorly executed clearance. A stroke of fortune necessary for Spain to regain confidence and could put the 2-0 at the edge of the break with a header from defender Aymeric Laporte.



Aymeric Laporte celebrates Spain’s second goal against Slovakia after a header. In Seville, Spain, on June 23, 2021. © Marcelo Del Pozo / Reuters

In the second half, the dominance increased and in 56 Sarabia scored the third for his selection. From there and with the game closed, Spain changed a large part of its team to give minutes to the substitute players, who entered with enthusiasm. Ferran Torres made it 4-0 in the 67th and in the 71st, Slovakian Juraj Kucka scored another own goal after a rebound.

The eyes of the Spanish fans were diverted for much of the second half to the other match in the group, Sweden-Poland. A draw for Sweden or its defeat served the Spanish to be first in the group, but finally it could not be. Although Sweden took a 2-0 lead against a weak Pole, Robert Lewandowski managed to equalize the match with two goals and give Slovakia hope.

However, in the discount, the Swedes managed to get ahead again with a goal from Claesson that makes them pass as first in the group and enter the most “benevolent” box of the clashes. On the contrary, Spain will face Croatia, current runner-up in the world, in the round of 16.

After a couple of days off, the round of 16 will begin this Saturday, June 26 with the Wales-Denmark and Italy-Austria clashes.

With EFE and local media