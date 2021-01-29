France announced, on Friday, the closure of its borders to non-European countries, in a move aimed at curbing the spread of the new Corona virus.

In a press conference following a meeting of the National Defense and Security Council at the Elysee Palace, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said, “Any entry to France and any exit from our lands towards a country outside or from the European Union will be prohibited, unless there is compelling justification, as of 00:00. 00 Sunday “.

Since last November, France has implemented a comprehensive lockdown and a night-time curfew in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. But the continuing high number of injuries threatens to put pressure on the health system.

France had announced, a few days ago, that all options were on the table to confront the virus, including returning a comprehensive home quarantine like the one it imposed last spring.

The total confirmed cases of Coronavirus in France reached 3.17 million cases on Friday morning. While the total number of deaths reached 74,601 cases.