BEATRIZ JUDGE Correspondent in Paris Thursday 16 December 2021, 18:39



France will close the borders to British tourists from this Friday due to the advance of the Omicron variant in the United Kingdom and due to the rapid increase in the number of infections on the other side of the English Channel, announced the spokesman for the French government, Gabriel Attal.

Only travelers from the United Kingdom who can justify “compelling reason” may enter France, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated. “It will not be allowed to travel for tourist or professional reasons,” Matignon announced in a statement. The French Government specified that French citizens or residents of France will continue to be welcome in the country.

However, all travelers from the United Kingdom must present a negative PCR or antigen test of less than 24 hours and indicate their address in France on a digital platform. Upon arrival in the country, they must isolate themselves and undergo a seven-day quarantine, which can be lifted after 48 hours if they have a negative PCR.

Paris advises all those planning to travel to the United Kingdom in the next few days to postpone their trip. So far 240 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in France, but it is suspected that there could be many more.

On the other hand, the French government wants to strengthen the fight against false Covid certificates. “If people who have a fake Covid certificate recognize their mistake and get vaccinated, we will be lenient. If they don’t, we will condemn them, “Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin warned yesterday in an interview on France 2 television.

On the other hand, the French Executive warn that they will be intransigent with the networks of traffickers that sell them. There are currently around 110,000 false Covid certificates in circulation in France, according to the French press.

“The problem with fake Covid certificates is that it is often in complicity with real doctors or real nurses,” Darmanin explained. This makes it “very difficult to prove it,” acknowledged the minister.

A hundred people have been arrested and 400 investigations have been opened since the French government forced citizens to present a Covid certificate in summer to access certain public places, such as bars, restaurants, museums, monuments and trains. long haul.

French authorities warn that a fake Covid certificate does not protect against the virus. A 57-year-old woman with a false certificate died a few days ago from Covid-19 at a hospital in France. She claimed that she had the complete schedule, but her husband ended up admitting that she was not vaccinated. He had bought the fake certificate so he wouldn’t lose his job.