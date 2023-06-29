France: tensions at the white march for Nahel. Tear gas near the prefecture of Nanterre





After two days, tension is still high between demonstrators and the forces of order Nanterrein Francewhere today was held a “white march” for Nahel, The seventeen year old killed from a police officer at a checkpoint. According to reports from Le Parisien, officers in riot gear used tear gas near the Prefecture headquarters. In the clashes, which became increasingly violent after the end of the march, several policemen were injured and many cars set on fire.

present in the procession – made up of a few hundred people – the mother of the lad, Mounia, who had wanted the demonstration. “Nahel it was my son, a 17 year old boy. Respectful, kind, loving, helpful,” the woman told ‘Blast’. The procession, which will travel 1.5 kilometers, is directed towards the prefecture of Hauts-de-Seine. Patrick Jarry, the mayor of Nanterre, calls for a large peaceful demonstration. According to police estimates, around 6,200 people would have joined the march. In the images of the crowd broadcast by the local media, signs with slogans such as “la police kills” or “justice for Nahel”, and “for Nahel and all the others, no peace without justice”.

