France chooses this Sunday between the continuity of the current centrist president, Emmanuel Macron, and the rupture promised by Marine Le Pen, the candidate of the extreme right. The 48.7 million French with the right to vote will decide much more than the name of the President of the Republic. The result will set the course for Europe. Macron is a pro-European who promotes greater integration of the club. Le Pen has already said that, if he wins, he will try to bury the European Union in its current form and, as soon as the war in Ukraine is over, push for a military alliance with Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Macron (Amiens, 44 years old), who five years ago conquered the Elysée Palace with the audacity of a young Napoleon and the will to revolutionize France, has become the guarantor of the system and of stability: his first electoral fishing ground is the retirees and people with higher income and educational level. “Faced with the unpredictable,” he declared at the start of his campaign, “I dare to say that you have an idea of ​​how I behave.”

Le Pen (Neuilly-sur-Seine, 53 years old), in his third attempt to win the presidency, has softened his image and has filed the most unpleasant angles of the project. But this is essentially the same: the guarantee of a drastic change for the country and for his position in the world.

“Marine Le Pen’s program is not applicable without leaving the European Union, unless member states agree to go back on the founding principles of the European treaties,” says François Heisbourg, director of the think tank Foundation for Strategic Research. “And it would certainly be a victory for Putin: having someone who wants to conclude an alliance with Russia at the head of France is not bad, right?”

Regarding Le Pen’s plans to impose a change in the Constitution through a referendum on immigration, without going through the National Assembly or the Senate, the constitutionalist Jean-Philippe Derosier affirms: “It is an attempted constitutional coup d’état ”. “His argument”, adds this professor at the University of Lille, “is that in a democracy it is the people who decide and who should be able to decide to modify the Constitution and, therefore, they will appeal directly to them”.

There is a clear favorite: Macron. According to the latest poll by the Ipsos institute, the president would get 56.5% of the vote. Le Pen, 43.5%. The distance is less than five years ago, when the same candidates met and the first one won with 66%. In the first round, on April 10, Macron took out 27.8%; LePen, 23.1%

For Macron, a victory would represent his entry into the exclusive club of presidents who have been re-elected under the Fifth Republic. The members of the club are General Charles de Gaulle, François Mitterrand and Jacques Chirac. Since the presidential term was shortened from seven to five years in 2002, no president has been re-elected. Nicolas Sarkozy lost to François Hollande in 2012; in 2017 Hollande resigned to stand for re-election.

With a new five-year term, the current president could leave his mark: it would not be a parenthesis in history. The risk is that, as of Monday, he will become what in the United States they call a lame duck: by not being able to appear a third time in a row, his authority may be diminished. “The war of succession will open the day after the elections, and this war will animate the entire five-year period,” political scientist Chloé Morin predicted at the beginning of the campaign.

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron on the beach at Le Tourquet, this Saturday. LUDOVIC MARIN (AFP)

A Macron defeat would corner him in the club of one-term presidents: the aforementioned Hollande and Sarkozy, but also Valéry Giscard D’Estaing, with whom he has been compared. Because of his youth, he could be recycled in another professional career, or try again to return to the Elysee in the future.

A victory for Le Pen would deserve the well-worn adjective of historic. For the first time since World War II, the far right would be in power in France, a founding country of the EU, a nuclear power and a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Six years after the Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom and the victory of Donald Trump in the United States, populist nationalism would settle in the heart of the Old Continent.

A defeat for Le Pen would confirm that, no matter how close she and her party come to power, they always end up crashing with the rest uniting against her. This union, which in France is called the republican front, is fragile. But if Le Pen loses, it will be because a majority of French people of all persuasions, many of them despite her, will have voted for Macron not out of adherence to her ideas, but to block the path of his rival. .

When, in recent weeks, the question of what will happen the day after the second round was discussed with politicians or experts, the answer varied depending on whether Le Pen or Macron wins. In the first case, the question is the magnitude of the change. The referendum on immigration is Le Pen’s priority. It would be about anchoring the national preference or priority in the Constitution. This principle would mean that, to access employment or social housing, French citizens would have priority over foreign residents.

The constitutionalist Derosier observes: “This reform would force us to leave the European Union, because a national priority is not possible in the European framework.” If we add to this the promised restrictions on the freedom of movement of people and goods and the idea that national law is superior to that of the EU, another expert like Heisbourg reaches the following conclusion: “If you wanted to apply your European program , Marine Le Pen would surely end up having to hold a referendum like the British one: the logic of the situation is the logic of Frexit”. That is to say, the exit of France from the EU, a measure that Le Pen already promised in 2017 and that she filed after the failure in those elections.

The question, if Macron wins, is how he will govern. Looking to the right, during the first five years? Or to the left? And with what parliamentary majority? A “single party” or a “confederation of parties” from the center left to the moderate right? This is the dilemma that he posed a few days ago in an article the editorialist of The Figaro Guillaume Tabard, but before that the legislative ones must be held, which will determine the new majorities.

Macron has insisted in this campaign that he wanted to invent a “new method” to govern: less vertical than in recent years; more deliberate. The great citizen debates, such as the one that the president organized to stop the revolt of the yellow vests, could serve as a model. He is also committed to placing ecology at the center of his management. The pending reform of the first term, that of pensions, will be the first stumbling block. And the first threat: a hot fall in the streets, or a whole five-year period of protests.

Because the other challenge will be to manage a bittersweet victory that will not extinguish the diffuse malaise that reigns in part of society. In France, there are millions of extreme right-wing voters and a few million more from the left or abstentionists opposed to the system or who have directly disconnected. In this fractured country, the vote is segmented by social classes, income and education levels, and territories. “A country cannot be governed with an electoral base solely made up of city dwellers and older people,” admits a prominent macronist privately. “This can’t work.”

