Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has agreed to attend a conference in Paris organized by the French Institute for International Relations (Ifri) “to strengthen Sino-European relations”, explains his entourage, even if Paris is now classified in the red zone. “It is not the virus that will prevent our exchanges as long as health requirements are met. Our relations will emerge strengthened by this Covid-19 ordeal and I hope that Chinese tourists will be back in France very soon,” Wang Yi said at the microphone of franceinfo on Sunday, August 30.

It is by spinning the health metaphor that the number 3 of the Chinese government delivered its first anti-American salvo without naming them: “The situation in Europe and France is appeased. This health ordeal is a mirror that reflects the complexity of this world with solidarity, cooperation like that between France and China on one side and unilateralism and intimidation on the other. What is more appalling than the coronavirus is the political virus that generates hatred and confrontation “. Monday, Wang Yi Lee is in Berlin (Germany).