France: children under 15 will need parental permission to use networks

The French National Assembly approved, this Thursday, a bill that contemplates the digital age limit greater than 15 yearsTherefore, social networks must request parental authorization to register Internet users who are minors.

The initiative, which came from the parliamentary group horizons and will still need to be endorsed by the Senate, was approved on first reading by 82 votes to two.

It affects all kinds of social networks, such as TikTok either Snapchat, that they will have to verify the age of the users -through procedures authorized by the French authorities- and reject the registration of those under 15 years of age, unless they have external parental permission.

(You can read: The harsh winter without rain that is drying Europe / Mauricio Vargas).

There are already several countries that have banned the use of the app on official devices.

Otherwise, the bill provides Economic sanctions for platforms that do not comply with the rules.

This proposal is based on international studies that link the use of social networks with an increase in mental health problems among adolescents.

(It may interest you: Year-on-year inflation rises two tenths in February to 6.2% in France)

The concept of digital majority already existed in the French regulation -in compliance with European legislation-, but until now it referred to the age limit for which parental permission was required in the processing of personal data of minors, something that in practice did not serve as a firewall for the registration of the youngest in all kinds of social networks.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Woman bit off her attacker’s tongue and gave it to police as evidence

France: Teacher stabbed to death by student while teaching class

Kylián Mbappé, new legend of French football?

EFE