France: children under 15 will need parental permission to use networks

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
It is necessary to talk with children about games and what they can find on the Internet.
It is necessary to talk with children about games and what they can find on the Internet.
This law will affect all social networks, since if they break it they will have to pay a fine.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The French National Assembly approved, this Thursday, a bill that contemplates the digital age limit greater than 15 yearsTherefore, social networks must request parental authorization to register Internet users who are minors.
The initiative, which came from the parliamentary group horizons and will still need to be endorsed by the Senate, was approved on first reading by 82 votes to two.
It affects all kinds of social networks, such as TikTok either Snapchat, that they will have to verify the age of the users -through procedures authorized by the French authorities- and reject the registration of those under 15 years of age, unless they have external parental permission.
(You can read: The harsh winter without rain that is drying Europe / Mauricio Vargas).
Otherwise, the bill provides Economic sanctions for platforms that do not comply with the rules.
This proposal is based on international studies that link the use of social networks with an increase in mental health problems among adolescents.
(It may interest you: Year-on-year inflation rises two tenths in February to 6.2% in France)
The concept of digital majority already existed in the French regulation -in compliance with European legislation-, but until now it referred to the age limit for which parental permission was required in the processing of personal data of minors, something that in practice did not serve as a firewall for the registration of the youngest in all kinds of social networks.
More news in EL TIEMPO
Woman bit off her attacker’s tongue and gave it to police as evidence
France: Teacher stabbed to death by student while teaching class
Kylián Mbappé, new legend of French football?
EFE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#France #children #parental #permission #networks
Leave a Reply