France Charlie Hebdo’s terrorist attack begins in Paris – magazine republishes caricatures of Prophet Muhammad

In an attack on the editorial of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdon in 2015, 12 people died.

In France begins a trial on Wednesday accused of suspected planners and donors of an attack on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdon.

The attack occurred on January 7, 2015. Brothers Saïd and Chérif Kouachi attacked the delivery with assault rifles and killed 12 people. They were angry with the cartoons published by the magazine depicting the Prophet Muhammad, and cried out after the attacks for revenge on the Prophet.

Charlie Hebdon’s editor has announced that he will re-publish the drawings during the trial. Images originally published in the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten in 2005 depict, for example, the bomb of the Prophet as a turban. They also, with their first appearance, raised a wave of protests in Islamic countries, for in the trend of Islam in imperialism the images of the Prophet are not tolerated.

Pictures appear on the cover of the upcoming Charlie Hebdon with accompanying text: Tout ça, pour ça. All this, (only) because of this. One of the published images has been drawn by a person who died in a terrorist attack Jean Cabut.

“We never submit. We never give up, ”writes Charlie Hebdon, owner and cartoonist Laurent “Riss” Sourisseau in the issue on Wednesday.

Lehden delivery writethat they have been waiting for the right moment to release the images.

“Since January 2015, we have often been asked to publish caricatures of Muhammad. We have always refused, not because it is forbidden, the law allows it, but because we needed a good reason to do it, ”the editorial explains.

The publication of images in connection with the trial is “necessary” according to Charlie Hebdo’s editorial.

Charlie The main perpetrators of the Hebdon attack died after the attack, so they are not seen on the dock.

After shooting 12 people, most of them editorial staff and cartoonists, the brothers went on an escape journey and fortified themselves in a printing house in northern France. They died on January 9 at police bullets.

The case also involves a blow to the kosher grocery store. Familiar with the brothers Amédy Coulibaly on January 9, took hostages in the Hypercacher trade and demanded the release of the Kouach brothers, who were besieged by the police.

Coulibaly killed four hostages and died himself in a police assault. The day before, Coulibaly had also killed one female police officer. Coulibaly filmed a video acknowledging his loyalty to Isis.

Now accused of 14 other people involved in the planning and execution of the attacks, including Coulibaly’s wife; Hayat Boumeddiene. French newspaper Le Monden according to Boumeddiene helped her husband in the attacks and was behind the radicalization of the family.

Police and rescue workers in front of the Charlie Hebdon delivery on January 7, 2015.­

Admittedly, Boumeddiene and his two suspected assistants are missing or possibly dead, so they too will not be brought to justice.

The suspects are charged with a number of crimes, including the acquisition of weapons and transportation in attacks. British newspaper The Guardian according to most of the 11 defendants reached have admitted to having knowingly participated in the crime, but that they would not have known the crime was mass murder.

The trial will continue until November.

Charlie Even before the terrorist attack, Hebdo was known for cartoons and caricatures that often featured religious leaders. The magazine therefore received strong criticism, but the editorial appealed to wide freedom of speech, which is not limited by bad taste or blasphemy.

Charlie Hebdo also published a picture of the Prophet in his cover in the issue immediately following the terrorist attack. It looks like a billboard weeping Muhammad Je suis Charlie, that is, I’m Charlie.

The sentence became a slogan after the attack for those who support Charlie Hebdo and the freedom of speech he represents. On January 11, 2015, about two million people marched in central Paris. More than 40 state leaders were present.