It would have been Charles’ first state visit as king.

Britain’s king Charles III postpones his state visit due to protests in France. France has seen violent protests for the second week, trying to influence the president Emmanuel Macron to adjust to the pension reform. The pension reform raises the most common retirement age for French people by two years from 62 to 64.

At issue would have been Charles’ first state visit as king. He became the king of his mother’s queen Elizabeth’s died in September.

Charles was due to arrive in Paris with his wife Camilla on Sunday. From there, the trip would have continued to Bordeaux on Tuesday.

The door of Bordeaux city hall was set on fire on Thursday, and unions announced more strikes and demonstrations on the day of Charles’ visit on Tuesday. Charles was scheduled to visit Bordeaux City Hall as part of his visit.

On Thursday, a total of 457 people were arrested in France in connection with the protests. 441 police officers or members of the security forces were injured in the clashes.

Decision the postponement of the trip was made, according to the French presidential office, after Macron had spoken with Charles on the phone.

“The decision was made so that we can welcome His Majesty King Charles III in circumstances that reflect our friendly relations,” the Chancellery’s press release stated.

According to the French presidential office, the visit will be organized as soon as possible.

Charles was due to continue from France to Germany on Wednesday.

Correction 24.3.3023 at 2:55 p.m.: The story first incorrectly stated that Charles III was crowned king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, last September. Charles’ official coronation will take place in May.