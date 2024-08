Thursday, August 29, 2024, 10:31











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

France on Wednesday indicted Russian-born Telegram founder Pavel Durov on organized crime charges, but the defendant was released under judicial supervision and banned from leaving the country. The 39-year-old billionaire was arrested on Wednesday in a courtroom in Paris.

This content is exclusive for subscribers