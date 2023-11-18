A judge in an anti-terrorism body in the French capital, Paris, yesterday evening, Friday, charged four people believed to be followers of an extremist right-wing ideology, and ordered them to be placed in pretrial detention, according to a judicial source.

Among the accused is a 20-year-old young man who received packages containing weapons, a serving military man, and a former policeman.

Ten people, between the ages of 17 and 60, were arrested over the weekend, especially in the Bretagne region and in southern France, as part of the investigation commissioned by the General Directorate of Internal Security, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Six of them were released and prosecutions against them have been suspended for the time being, according to another source familiar with the file.

The arrests took place as part of a judicial investigation opened by the National Anti-Terrorism Public Prosecution at the end of September, to look into suspicions of belonging to a terrorist criminal organization.

The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecution Office reported on Saturday that the investigations deal with “arms deals between several individuals who follow a violent far-right ideology, and some of them have touched on projects of violent acts against various targets (especially an anti-fascist group).”

The judicial investigation was also opened against the background of the possession and manufacture of unlicensed explosive devices, the possession of unlicensed Class B and C weapons, and the acquisition, possession and transfer of Class A, B and C weapons, all in connection with a terrorist entity.

The source, who is familiar with the investigation, reported that the majority of those arrested, from whom more than a hundred weapons and ammunition were seized, are “passionate about weapons” and live in an “ideological environment ranging from the survivalist movement to the extreme right.”