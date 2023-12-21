France, Channel Tunnel closed due to strike. All trains suspended

All the Eurotunnel services They were “temporarily suspended” due to “unexpected strikes” by French staff. Sky News reports. “Due to a strike in France, all Le Shuttle services have been temporarily suspended. We apologize for the delay in your trip. Further updates will be provided shortly”, reads the communication released by Eurotunnel. All Eurostar trains circulating in the tunnel as well as the shuttles transporting cars and trucks are therefore blocked until further notice, while the first departures for the holidays strike, called by French unions, resulted in “a complete disruption of service and the closure of our terminals in France and the United Kingdom,” Getlink, the parent company of Eurotunnel and operator of the Channel Tunnel, said in a statement. The trade unions refused the exceptional bonus of one thousand euros announced at the end of the year by the management and called a strike to demand triple it.

The blockade of the Eurotunnel "is unacceptable. A solution must be found immediately. I appeal to those responsible for ensuring circulation and holiday departures". Thus the French Transport Minister Clement Beaune, spoke up X after all services on the Channel Line were suspended "temporarily", due to "unexpected" staff strikes.

