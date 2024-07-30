Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 17:53











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

French diplomacy is making a U-turn in the Maghreb. President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged in a letter to Moroccan King Mohammed VI on Tuesday that he considers the autonomy plan designed by Rabat for Western Sahara in 2007 to be “the only basis for achieving a fair, lasting and negotiated political solution in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.”

Paris had so far limited itself to considering the initiative of the Alawite kingdom as “a serious and credible basis for discussion” in an attempt to resolve the question of the Spanish colony until 1976. Now the Elysée is going one step further by aligning itself with Morocco. Macron believes that “the present and the future of the territory falls within the framework of Rabat’s sovereignty,” according to the French head of state in his letter to Mohammed VI on the occasion of the twenty-fifth anniversary of his accession to the throne.

“It is time to move forward. I therefore encourage all parties to come together to reach a political agreement, which is within reach,” added the French president, who is on holiday at the Fort de Brégançon on the French Riviera.

This change of position on the Western Sahara dispute risks provoking a new diplomatic crisis with Algeria, also a former French colony. Indeed, Algiers immediately announced the withdrawal of its ambassador in Paris, Said Moussi, and has downgraded diplomatic relations to the level of chargé d’affaires, considering that this “disregards international law” and assumes “the denial of the right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination.”

The conflict has been pitting Morocco against the Sahrawi separatists of the Polisario Front, supported by Algeria, for decades. While Rabat is defending a plan for autonomy under its sovereignty, the separatists are calling for a self-determination referendum under the auspices of the United Nations, which joined this consultation in 1991.

It never happened because of disagreements over who should vote and how it should be carried out. Recent Security Council resolutions no longer mention that option, urging the parties to work together to find a realistic solution based on compromise.

Statute of autonomy



In April 2007, Rabat presented an Alawite initiative to negotiate a statute of autonomy “within the framework of the kingdom’s sovereignty and its national unity.” This plan was rejected by the Polisario Front. Morocco proposed that the inhabitants of the territory have an autonomous parliament and government, comparable to those in Spain. The State would retain its powers over external defence, national security and foreign relations.

Morocco’s autonomy plan is gaining increasing international support. In 2020, then-US President Donald Trump recognised Rabat’s sovereignty in exchange for the establishment of full diplomatic relations with Israel. Twenty-eight countries, mostly African and Arab, have opened consulates in what Mohammed VI sees as tangible support.

Two years later, the Spanish government abandoned its traditional position of neutrality in the conflict and took Morocco’s side. President Pedro Sánchez then considered the autonomy plan “the most serious, realistic and credible basis” for resolving the dispute over the former colony.

Although Polisario has withdrawn from a UN-brokered truce, the conflict has long been frozen and only low-intensity incidents have been reported.