Could worse be prevented thanks to him? A young pilgrim stood in the way of Annacy’s knife attacker. He only thought about his own safety later.

Annecy – France is still in shock after a man was stabbed in a playground on Thursday (8 June). Four people were injured, including three children between the ages of 22 months and three years and one adult. But the horrifying story also has a hero: a 24-year-old named Henri. It is probably thanks to him that there were no more victims.

Knife attack in France: Pilgrim drives away armed attacker – “I acted instinctively”

Referring to videos of the attack, French media reported that the man, who was traveling with two backpacks, drove the perpetrator away from the playground. Video from an eyewitness shows Henri dropping the larger of the two backpacks to pursue the attacker. “I acted really instinctively,” the young man, who was quickly located, told the broadcaster CNews the day after.

Although the attacker had tried to hurt him too, it was unthinkable for Henri to do nothing. “I was afraid for my life,” admits the 24-year-old, who is known in the media as a “hero with a backpack” because of his courageous intervention in France. “But above all, I was afraid for the lives of others,” said the young man. It was only later, when the stress had subsided, that he realized how dangerous his actions could have been for himself.

24-year-old earns praise online for civil courage in a knife attack on a playground in France

“I had the impression that the man was completely insane and possessed by something evil,” Henri told the broadcaster LCI. It was a coincidence that he was there. He is currently touring the country visiting various cathedrals. On his Facebook profile In addition to photos from his trip, there are also a number of comments from people who thank him.

“Hero or guardian angel, I don’t know how to describe you exactly, but such courage and determination deserves the utmost respect. Thank you Mr. Henri,” a man wrote on Henri’s Facebook wall. Without further ado, the man invites the young pilgrim, who describes himself on Facebook as a philosopher and explorer, to visit the basilica from his home in northern France. In Germany, too, users express their thanks and appreciation to him on social media.

Knife attack in France: President Macron visited the victims of Annecy

Thanks are also due to Henri from French President Emmanuel Macron, who personally visited both the injured victims and the helpers. “Attacking children is the most inhumane act there is,” said Macron after the terrible knife attack in which two children and one adult were critically injured. Investigators are still looking for answers about the motive. A religious act is possible, according to media reports, the attacker suffered from severe depression. The man was caught shortly after the attack and is being held in custody for attempted murder. (rku/dpa)