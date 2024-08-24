France, cars set on fire and explosion in front of a synagogue: one officer injured

Two doors of the Beth Yaacov synagogue in La Grande-Motte, in the Hérault department, were set on fire after two cars parked in front of the place of worship caught fire. Bfmtv reports that a gas cylinder was stored in one of the vehicles. The flames probably caused an explosion, injuring a municipal police officer. According to information collected by the broadcaster, video surveillance images show a suspicious individual leaving the scene shortly before the fire.

“A clearly criminal attempted arson struck the synagogue of La Grande-Motte this morning. I want to assure our Jewish fellow citizens and the community of my full support and that, at the request of the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron, all means are mobilized”, declared the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, on social X.

Outgoing Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has announced that the investigation into the fire and explosion that occurred in front of the synagogue in La Grande-Motte, in the southern Hérault department, has been entrusted to the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office.