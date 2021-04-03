Paris (agencies)

Yesterday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian urged Tehran to “be constructive in the talks that will take place” in Vienna, with European mediation, in an attempt to salvage the international agreement on the Iranian nuclear file.

Yesterday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the US government had “accepted to participate in the talks”, starting from Tuesday, in the Austrian capital with the Europeans, Russians and Chinese, for a “joint return” of Tehran and Washington to the agreement.

Yesterday, the French Foreign Minister held a conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, and “welcomed the anticipated resumption of the talks in Vienna on the nuclear file,” and “urged Iran to be constructive in the talks” in order to “define the necessary measures in the coming weeks in order to Full return to commitment to the nuclear agreement ».

In a statement, Jean-Yves Le Drian stressed that “France will participate in a pragmatic and demanding manner at the same time.”

He added, “In a context in which everyone demonstrates their willingness to conduct these negotiations in good faith, with the aim of reaching a speedy agreement, I called on Iran to refrain from any further violation of its current obligations in the nuclear field that could undermine the momentum for the resumption of the talks.”

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the nuclear deal in 2018, three years after it was concluded, and re-imposed all previous sanctions on Tehran, which had begun to abandon the restrictions imposed on its nuclear program contained in the agreement.

And the new US President, Joe Biden, expressed his willingness to return to the agreement, on the condition that Iran first recommit to its nuclear obligations.

For their part, Iranian leaders say they will not return to implementing the commitments unless the United States lifts the sanctions that are stifling their country’s economy.

Yesterday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the government wants the United States to lift all sanctions on Iran and refuses to ease restrictions “step by step”. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh made it clear yesterday that Tehran opposes any gradual easing of sanctions.

Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain, all of which are parties to the 2015 agreement, held talks via the Internet, yesterday, to discuss the possibility of the United States returning to the agreement.