French Foreign Ministry: EU needs to spend more on defense due to threat of Russian attack

European Union (EU) countries need to significantly increase defense spending due to the threat of an attack from Russia, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejournet said in an interview with the publication Ouest France.

He admitted that he does not exclude the possibility of a Russian attack on NATO territory in the coming years. In this regard, Sejournet called on the EU to follow the example of France, which decided to double funding for military programs. According to him, this is an “existential issue”, so Europe must “find security guarantees.”

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated the need to prepare for a protracted confrontation with Russia. According to him, the confrontation could last decades. At the same time, he emphasized that the alliance countries do not strive for a full-fledged war with the Russian Federation.