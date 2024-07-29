French Interior Minister Darmanin Calls Olympic Opening Ceremony a Message of Freedom

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanet said the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris was a “message of freedom.” He said this spoke out on air on France 2.

Darmanin called the Olympic opening ceremony a message of freedom, and thus responded to criticism of the production, which was a parody of Leonardo da Vinci’s painting “The Last Supper”, in which Christ and his disciples were replaced by a bearded woman and men dressed as women.

Related materials:

“Some of the paintings may or may not be liked, this was my case. But I think they should not be understood as anything other than what France leaves as a message, a message of freedom,” he noted.

The opening ceremony of the Olympics took place in Paris on July 26. For the first time, the event was held not in a stadium, but in the city, including on the Seine, along which ships with artists and delegations of countries sailed.

The event caused a mixed reaction from the public. In the birthplace of the Olympics, Greece, it was considered the collapse of civilization because transvestites were portraying the Last Supper.