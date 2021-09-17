French authorities have decided to immediately call their ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Canberra’s controversial cancellation of the French submarine supply contract in favor of a strategic partnership with Washington and London.

One more step in the controversial submarine crisis. This Friday, exceptionally, France called consultations with its ambassadors in the United States and Australia, two of the three countries that, together with the United Kingdom, are part of the new trilateral agreement dubbed AUKUS.

Last Wednesday, the Australian Government informed its French counterpart of the new coordinated pact with Washington and London for the acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines with US technology, thus breaking with a millionaire contract signed with Paris. The cancellation responds to Australia’s decision to purchase submarines made in the United States, instead of the conventional submarines provided by the French.

Of course, the act was seen by the French authorities as a “stab in the back” by an “ally” and their reactions to the “unacceptable behavior” were not long in coming. And it is that the economic implications exceed 90,000 million dollars in losses for France.

Late on Friday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced in a statement the withdrawal of his ambassadors by order of President Emmanuel Macron, who for the moment has not spoken directly on the event that has unleashed the wrath of the French.

France has recalled its ambassadors to the US and Australia. Its foreign minister says Australia’s cancellation of a contract to buy French conventional submarines in favor of nuclear-powered subs built with US technology is “unacceptable behavior.” https://t.co/gX6QGTck4s – The Associated Press (@AP) September 17, 2021



“At the request of the President of the Republic, I decided to immediately call Paris for consultations with our two ambassadors in the United States and Australia. This exceptional decision is justified by the exceptional gravity of the announcements made on September 15, “the statement reads.

The French authorities justify the exceptional diplomatic decision in “the seriousness of the announcements” made by Canberra and its commercial ally, the United States. According to Paris, it is a “betrayal” and they allege that they were not previously informed about the breakdown of their submarine trade agreement with the French Naval Group, which dates back to 2016.

Soon after, the United States regretted the French decision to withdraw their ambassador from Washington and the cancellation of France’s upcoming reception in the US capital. According to a White House official, the Americans will continue to be engaged in the coming days to “resolve the differences between the two countries.”

Australia rejects the accusations

For his part, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has rejected the accusations and alleges that France had known about the decision since last June. “I made it very clear, we had a long dinner there in Paris, about our very important concerns about the capabilities of conventional submarines to deal with the new strategic environment that we face,” Morrison told local radio.

According to Morrison, the decision to acquire US technology responds to the national interest and the defense of its territory, at a time of concern about the increasing influence of China in the Indo-Pacific. US President Joe Biden publicly supported the passage of the Australians.

The breaking of the trade pact is a serious blow to the French economy, one of the world’s largest arms exporters and could be reflected in the French arms and defense sector, as well as in its strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific seas.

With AFP, AP and Reuters