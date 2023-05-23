Salama, his assistant Marian Al-Hweik, and his brother Raja, are facing investigations in Lebanon, France, and other countries, for allegedly embezzling hundreds of millions of funds from the Central Bank.

The brothers deny any wrongdoing.

A close source said in an interview with Reuters that France has set a hearing in Paris for Raja on May 31 and Al-Huwaik on June 13. A Lebanese judicial source confirmed to Reuters that the Lebanese judiciary had received the summons and was working to hand them over.

France last week issued an arrest warrant for Salameh, 72, after he refused to attend his hearing in Paris. The International Police Service (Interpol) later issued a red notice.

Lebanese fear

Caretaker Minister of Justice Henry Khoury told Al-Jadeed TV that he fears that more foreign countries will follow the example of France and direct their accusations against Salameh, which may have “repercussions” on the country’s financial situation. Lebanon has already been suffering from a deteriorating financial situation since 2019.

“That is why the ruler must realize this matter and resign on his own,” Khoury added.

Thus, Khoury added his voice to the voices of the deputy prime minister in the caretaker government and the interior minister, who said last week that Salameh should step down.

Two government sources told Reuters that the cabinet met on Monday afternoon to discuss how the charges against Salame would affect the Lebanese state and what legal options it might have to remove him.

Two government sources said in separate statements that the meeting did not produce any tangible results. A statement issued after the meeting said the cabinet would support any measure decided by the judiciary.

Raja, Riyad and Al-Hawik have already been charged in two separate cases in Lebanon related to embezzlement and other financial crimes, but neither has been detained.