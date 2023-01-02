THE France asked on Sunday (1st.Jan.2023) for other EU countries (European Union) to also require tests with negative result of covid-19 of passengers coming from China. The economic bloc is made up of 27 countries and so far only the SpainFrance and Italy adopted the measure. The information is from Reuters.

Outside the EU, Canada, Australia, U.S, Israel, Japan and India they also began demanding a negative covid-19 test for passengers arriving from China. Morocco adopted stricter measures and banned the entry of all travelers arriving from the Asian country.

The measures were taken because of the increase in cases of covid that the country is facing since the beginning of December.

On Friday (30.Dec.2022), the WHO (World Health Organization) asked that the China to share the data on the epidemiological situation in the country in real time and on a regular basis. However, on December 25, 2022, the NCH (National Health Commission) announced that it would no longer release the daily numbers of covid-19 in the country.