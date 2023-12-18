Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday in Beirut, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called on Lebanese officials to show restraint to avoid escalation in southern Lebanon, after she issued a similar call the day before during her meetings with Israeli officials.

Colonna called for restraint and responsibility during her meetings with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

She stressed that it is “necessary to reduce the escalation on the southern border from both sides and to find a mechanism to find a solution that will be a prelude to establishing permanent stability in the south.”

Colonna also met with the Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, who confirmed that the situation in southern Lebanon is “tense and dangerous.”

He said: “This force seeks to maintain the status quo, especially playing a mediation role between the two parties to avoid mathematical errors or interpretations that could be another reason for escalation.”

France, which contributes to UNIFIL with about 700 personnel, condemned the recent Israeli bombing of the international force.

Colonna confirmed the day before yesterday, in Tel Aviv, that “the risk of escalation remains, and if things get out of control, I think that would not be in anyone’s interest, and I say that to Israel as well.” She added, “This call for caution and de-escalation applies to everyone.”