Florian Philippot says France should stop supporting Ukraine

France should stop financially supporting Ukraine, Florian Philippot, head of the French Patriots party, expressed on social media X (formerly Twitter).

The French politician commented on the information that Germany is forced to reduce aid to Kyiv. “And us? When will we stop going broke financing corruption and war? Stop, enough of this nonsense!” Filippo called on France to take a similar step.

Earlier, the head of the French party said that France should leave NATO because of the information about the explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. In his opinion, such an action should be regarded as an act of war against Paris.

Before that, it became known that Germany would reduce the volume of military support for Ukraine. It was noted that the country’s budget does not have enough money for these purposes.