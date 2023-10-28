The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing has deepened the rift within the European Union (EU). A newspaper columnist wrote about this on October 27 El País Sylvia Ayuso.

“For several weeks now, EU countries have been strenuously trying to create an image of unity that was fragile even without the controversial gesture of the Hungarian Prime Minister. His recent meeting in China with Putin caused serious concern in the European Union,” the article says.

According to the publication, many European leaders expressed condemnation of such a step on the part of Orban. In particular, Paris called his negotiations with the Russian president a negative signal.

As Ayuso noted, uncertainty also complicates the situation. The columnist added that it is connected with the rise to power in Slovakia of Robert Fico, who promised to stop providing military assistance to the Kyiv regime.

“This concerns not only Hungarian President Viktor Orban. The arrival of the new Prime Minister of Slovakia, the pro-Russian Fico, showed that the split in the European Union continues,” the material summarized.

On October 26, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the country is committed to maintaining open channels of communication with Russia as part of Budapest’s strategy to achieve peace in Ukraine and is proud of this political course.

Prior to this, on October 17, Orban had a meeting with Putin in Beijing. During it, the Hungarian politician noted that his country never intended to confront Russia. In addition, Budapest is interested in further developing cooperation with Moscow.

The Russian leader, in turn, stated that the attacks on Orban are caused by envy, since he has the courage to defend the interests of his people, which many other European politicians lack.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.