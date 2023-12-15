French parliamentarian Dupont-Aignan called on the EU to achieve peace in Ukraine

The European Union (EU) and France should focus on finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine instead of accepting the country into the union, said Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, a member of the French National Assembly and leader of the political movement “Get Up, France”. With such a statement he spoke on air on CNews.

The parliamentarian considered that the EU needs a peaceful dialogue more than ever due to the economic and political situation. In his opinion, the European Union should abandon plans to accept Ukraine and focus on achieving peace.

“Instead of mindlessly repeating the same idea about the mandatory admission of Ukraine to the European Union, it would be necessary to work on establishing peace in Ukraine,” Dupont-Aignan urged.

He emphasized that the conflict in Ukraine has a negative impact on the European economy and is destroying it.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron promised Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to support the country amid criticism of corruption. Macron assured his colleague of assistance in open negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.