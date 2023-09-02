Politician Melenchon criticized the preservation of the diplomatic mission in Niger after the coup

The preservation of the French diplomatic mission in Niger is dangerous because of the coup d’état that has taken place in the country. This decision was criticized by the French politician, founder of the Unsubdued France party, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, his words are quoted RIA News.

According to the leader of the French left, the situation for the representatives of the Elysee Palace in this country is getting worse.

Melenchon also called this decision counterproductive and warned of the danger of an escalation of the conflict in the region.

On the night of July 27, the military announced the seizure of power in Niger, the suspension of the constitution, the ban on the activities of any political parties and the closure of borders. The opposition supported the rebels, in Europe, the United States and some African countries, the forceful change of power was criticized.

French President Emmanuel Macron supported the idea of ​​military intervention in Niger, and on August 31, the new authorities of Niger stripped the French ambassador of immunity and demanded to leave the country within 48 hours.