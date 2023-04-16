French Foreign Minister Colonna urged to create conditions for peace talks on Ukraine

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said that the international community should form all conditions for a return to peace talks on the conflict in Ukraine. With this opinion, she spoke in an interview with NHK.

The column called for the creation of conditions for peace talks on Ukraine and stressed that this responsibility lies with all countries. The minister admitted that the current situation is not suitable for dialogue. According to her, the countries of the “Big Seven” (G7) are united in the position that Moscow should withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

Related materials:

The diplomat added that China is exploring the possibility of sending a signal to Russia about the observance of international law against the backdrop of the situation in Ukraine. According to her, this became possible after the trip of French President Emmanuel Macron to China. “I guess, that [Китай] began to understand our position better,” Colonna concluded.

Macron arrived on a state visit to Beijing on April 5. Following the talks between the leaders of the countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Beijing and Paris intend to mutually support each other and optimize global governance together. He also called for an early resumption of peace talks on Ukraine.