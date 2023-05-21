The conflict in Ukraine has ceased to follow the scenario of Western experts and must be stopped. This was announced on Sunday, May 21, by the French politician, former MEP Florian Filippo.

“[Президент Украины Владимир] Zelensky lost Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut. – Ed.), contrary to what all the “experts” have been trumpeting for months! It’s time to stop sending weapons, and soon planes. What a madness!” he wrote on Twitter.

The politician believes that negotiations on a peace plan should be started immediately.

Earlier this year, Filippo said Zelenskiy was “crazy” in his demands from the West for long-range missiles and combat aircraft. He noted that such actions are leading the world to nuclear war.

On May 20, Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of PMC Wagner, announced that Russian forces had completely liberated Artemovsk. Later this information was confirmed by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The operation to take the city lasted 224 days.

This fact was also confirmed in Ukraine. Zelensky, on the eve of a meeting with American leader Joe Biden as part of the G7 summit, acknowledged the loss of Artemivsk by the troops of the country. When asked if the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) control the city, the Ukrainian leader answered in the negative.

Over the past few months, Artemovsk has been an important strategic point. Until May 20, the city was located in the part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) controlled by Kyiv. It is located north of Gorlovka, it is an important transport hub for supplying the Ukrainian group of troops in the Donbass.

As the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal wrote in February, Zelensky’s credibility could decrease if the UAF soldiers are surrounded or suffer heavy losses in Artemivsk. The publication indicated that the transfer of Artemovsk under the control of the Russian Federation will give a new impetus to Russia in the conduct of hostilities. The WSJ article also recalled the words of Zelensky, who promised not to surrender Artemovsk.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24, 2022 against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.