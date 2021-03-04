To avoid national re-containment, the government is relying on vaccination against Covid-19. With the widening of the criteria for benefiting from the AstraZeneca vaccine, two and a half million more people are now eligible for vaccination. Except that, on the ground, it skates. Only 25% of doses were used due to under-vaccination in hospitals and supply issues. And even in town, the countryside struggles to expand. “We are in a paradox: many doses are announced and, in practice, they are not available, deplores Dr. Jacques Battistoni, president of the MG France union. Doctors had to deprogram vaccinations. We must speed up the pace. “

We have selected these items for you: