France, bus with 40 children on board crashes into a ravine: at least 16 injured, 4 seriously

A serious road accident occurred this morning, 4 March 2023, in Corps (Isère), France, where a bus carrying 46 people went off the road and fell six meters into a ravine.

According to preliminary information, at least 16 people were injured and among them there are also children. In particular, four wounded are said to be in serious condition.

The dynamics of the accident, which occurred around 8 in the morning, are not yet known. What is known is that there were 6 adults and 40 elementary school children on board the bus.

“There are four people in absolute emergency, including two children,” the French prefecture specified. The children, aged between 6 and 10, were returning from a holiday in the Hautes-Alpes, in the French department of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region.

The bus driver is among the seriously injured: he probably fell ill while driving. The prefecture specified that all the wounded were taken to structures suitable for their health conditions. 90 firefighters and two helicopters were sent to the scene to assist the victims. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.