France will deploy 40,000 police and gendarmes this Thursday to prevent a third night of riots over the death of a young man shot by the police in a suburb of Paris, who have already left police stations, schools and town halls on fire throughout the country.

“Obviously, an escalation must be avoided. There is a drama, justice does its job,” urged the Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, from Garges-lès-Gonesse (north of Paris), where the town hall caught fire last night.

Nahel, a 17-year-old boy, was shot dead by a police officer on Tuesday when he refused to obey the orders of two officers during a traffic checkpoint in Nanterre, a city west of Paris. The prosecutor’s office indicated this Thursday that “the legal conditions” for the use of the weapon “did not exist” and requested preventive detention for voluntary homicide for the 38-year-old policeman suspected of having shot, who must appear before two investigating judges.

The drama sparked outrage, from President Emmanuel Macron to French soccer team captain Kylian Mbappé, and relaunched the recurring debate on police violence: thirteen people died in similar circumstances in 2022.

Marches in tribute to Nahel

Thousands of people paid tribute to Nahel this Thursday in a march that ended with clashes and the use of tear gas.

With young Nahel’s mother in the lead, some 6,200 peopleAccording to a police source, they participated in the march that left the Pablo Picasso neighborhood for the Nanterre prefecture.

“Justice for Nahel” and “Never more” shouted the hundreds of protesters, who observed a minute’s silence when they arrived near the place where the 17-year-old lost his life on Tuesday.

“I am here for my children. They are always the same ones who are called criminals,” explains Naima, 32, who attended the march in a neighboring city with her two children.

Since the drama, the tension is high in the suburbs of Paris and riots spread throughout France. The Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmaninthus announced the deployment this Thursday of 40,000 police and gendarmes, including 5,000 in Paris.

The day before, in addition to cars -66 only in Strasbourg (northeast)–, schools were set on fire in several cities such as Tourcoing (north), several police stations such as Rouen (northwest), and even town halls, including Garges- les-Gonesse.

Protesters clash with French riot police in Nanterre, near Paris, France, on June 29, 2023.

“The last few hours have been marked by scenes of violence against a police station, but also against schools, town halls and, therefore, against institutions (…) They are unjustifiable,” Macron said at the start of a crisis meeting.

The balance of the second night of altercations was 180 detainees and 170 police officers and gendarmes injured, according to the authorities, who are facing a new series of violent protests this year after those linked to an unpopular pension reform.

State of emergency, like in 2005?

The drama brings back the memory of the 2005 riots in the suburbs of big cities, after two teenagers were electrocuted while fleeing from the police in Clichy-sous-Bois, northeast of the capital.

A video posted on social media, verified by AFP, shows an officer holding the driver at gunpoint and shooting him at point-blank range as he drives away. In the recording, someone is heard exclaiming: “You are going to receive a bullet in the head!”, although it is not clear who is saying it.

The escape of the young man, booked by the police for similar events, ended a few dozen meters away, when the car crashed into a pole. The victim died shortly after after being hit in the chest.

“We are fed up with being treated like this. This is for Nahel, we are Nahel”, shouted the young people who during the night sporadically clashed in the northeast of Paris with the police for more than three hours, an AFP journalist found.

In 2005 the government of then conservative President Jacques Chirac declared a state of emergency, for the first time in metropolitan France since the end of the Algerian war of independence. The two accused police officers were acquitted in 2015.

Although the right-wing leader Éric Ciotti and the extreme right called for the immediate activation of the state of emergency, government sources said that they are not considering it at the moment and that no police officer requested it at the crisis meeting.

The government is facing a delicate situation, especially since its criticism the day before created discomfort among the police unions, and seeks to combine firmness in the face of the riots with appeasement to prevent tension from escalating

